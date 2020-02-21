ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after buying an additional 511,512 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 422,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.23. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

