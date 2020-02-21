ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 311,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $128.29 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

