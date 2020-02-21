ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 6,729 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

