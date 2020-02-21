EUNO Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $232,463.00 and approximately $11,673.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005171 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001034 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,188,338 coins and its circulating supply is 32,223,631 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

