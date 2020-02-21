Eva Cash Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Eva Cash has a market cap of $3,221.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash (EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

