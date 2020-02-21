Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.

Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.39. 5,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $57,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,022.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $56,454.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,891.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.