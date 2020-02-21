Everex (EVX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.61 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003016 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. Over the last week, Everex has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and $968,182.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.02940204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BX Thailand, Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

