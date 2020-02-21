Everipedia Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $551,295.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE, Bancor Network and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.02940204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,478,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,450,629 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Upbit, Bitfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

