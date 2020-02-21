FidexToken (FEX) Market Cap Hits $77,204.00

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded up 311.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One FidexToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Crex24 and IDAX. FidexToken has a market cap of $77,204.00 and $2.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FidexToken has traded up 333% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.02982856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00229157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00144431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About FidexToken

FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,128,335,553 tokens. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange. FidexToken’s official message board is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250. FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market.

Buying and Selling FidexToken

FidexToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDAX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidexToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidexToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidexToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

