Fintab (FNTB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Fintab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Fintab has a total market capitalization of $12,386.00 and $1.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fintab has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fintab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.02982856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00229157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00144431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Fintab Profile

Fintab launched on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab.

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fintab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fintab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.