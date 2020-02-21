FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,998.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.71 or 0.02948280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00227029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00143002 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

