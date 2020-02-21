Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CVE F opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

