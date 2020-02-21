First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of First American Financial worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First American Financial by 235.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First American Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First American Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several research firms have commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

