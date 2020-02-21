First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

First Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

FCAP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. 853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419. The firm has a market cap of $227.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. First Capital has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $75.79.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.91%.

In other First Capital news, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 500 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

