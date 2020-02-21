First Defiance Financial (FDEF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF):

2/7/2020 – First Defiance Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – First Defiance Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – First Defiance Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

2/5/2020 – First Defiance Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

1/28/2020 – First Defiance Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

1/27/2020 – First Defiance Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

1/10/2020 – First Defiance Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2020 – First Defiance Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

12/31/2019 – First Defiance Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,211. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $547.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.