First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. 390,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,512. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

