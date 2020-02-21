First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cascend Securities

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective cut by Cascend Securities from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

FSLR traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,373. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,264.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $468,129.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

