First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

