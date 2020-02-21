First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of FUMB stock remained flat at $$20.09 during trading hours on Friday. 51,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

