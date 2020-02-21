FirstBlood Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,947.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, IDEX, Liqui and Gatecoin. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $7.02 million and $8,947.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.02965508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00228420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx, Liqui, Livecoin, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

