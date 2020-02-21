Flash (FLASH) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Flash has a market cap of $2.96 million and $9.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.34 or 0.02963742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00228284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.