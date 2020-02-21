Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.41 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.34 to $1.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

