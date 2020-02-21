Flowchain Price Reaches $2.64 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00027225 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $186,084.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00049302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00492761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.53 or 0.06558236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

