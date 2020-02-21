Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLTR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC lowered Flutter Entertainment to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,143.33 ($107.12).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 9,084 ($119.49) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 38.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,921.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,084.51.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

