Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

FOCS traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

