Foot Locker (FL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FL stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

