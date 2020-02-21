Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Holdings Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,574 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.47% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCPT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE FCPT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,124. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.