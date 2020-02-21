Freicoin Hits One Day Volume of $78.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $210,763.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Freicoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000273 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,863,142 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

