Friendz Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and DragonEX. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $90,253.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,973,086 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DragonEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

