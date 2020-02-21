FTX Token (FTT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.49 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. FTX Token has a total market cap of $258.93 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $2.68 or 0.00027722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00481181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $633.25 or 0.06548925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001335 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,466,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,593,962 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

