FunFair (FUN) Price Down 28.1% This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $25.84 million and $468,276.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FunFair has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.02991172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00228350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00144916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Vebitcoin, OKEx, LATOKEN, ABCC, HitBTC, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Binance, Gate.io, Livecoin and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

