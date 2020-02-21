FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,061.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. FUTURAX has a market cap of $7,061.00 and $66,860.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00041170 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00465500 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007623 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012489 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001611 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.