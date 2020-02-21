FUZE Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,968.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One FUZE Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $85.97 or 0.00889302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $72,185.00 and $6,968.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.02991172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00228350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00144916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 840 tokens. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken.

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

