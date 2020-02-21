FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Issued By DA Davidson

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLR. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

