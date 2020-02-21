FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Koppers Holdings Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $593.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Koppers has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Koppers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Koppers by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Koppers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

