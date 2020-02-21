GAMB (GMB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,536.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $455,448.00 and $68,536.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00481969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.73 or 0.06503652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027744 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005115 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

