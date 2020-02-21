Garlicoin Price Up 16.2% This Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Nanex. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $44,451.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,563,188 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.