Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.36. 21,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,718. Garmin has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

