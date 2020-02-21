GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect GDI Integrated Facility Services to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

GDI traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.96. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.39 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.37. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$20.19 and a 12 month high of C$37.25.

GDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.71, for a total transaction of C$230,800.35.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

