Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

GMAB stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 18.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,195,000. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 699,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

