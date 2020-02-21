Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

