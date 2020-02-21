Gifto (GTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.97 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinTiger, Cobinhood and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.02965508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00228420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coinnest, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, OKEx, Binance, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Bibox, Allbit, Kryptono, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

