Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,225. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

