Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Gildan Activewear updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. 1,680,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,225. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

