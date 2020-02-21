Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,984. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 431,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 106,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

