GMP Capital (GMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE GMP opened at C$1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.22. GMP Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84.

About GMP Capital

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

