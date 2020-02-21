GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,972.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a market cap of $92,452.00 and $5,972.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003349 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

