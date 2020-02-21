Graft (GRFT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $793.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $173,167.00 and approximately $793.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

