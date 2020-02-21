Graphcoin (GRPH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00345296 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011428 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00033268 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000838 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

