Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 6,516 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Laureate Education worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after buying an additional 1,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Laureate Education by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after buying an additional 661,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAUR shares. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

LAUR opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. Laureate Education Inc has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,812.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,509 shares of company stock worth $2,703,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

